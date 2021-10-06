In The Kitchen: Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Crab Cakes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fall is here and there is a lot going on down in the beautiful OBX! Chef Danny Klubowicz from the Jolly Roger Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills joined us and previewed what they will be serving at next week’s Outer Banks Seafood Festival. Danny made She Crab Soup, Mini Jolly Delight, BBQ Bacon Wrapped Shrimp over Seaweed Salad.

The Seafood Festival is October 16th – gates open at 10:30 – Tickets can be purchased at Event Brite and the annual Halloween Party on October 30th – costume contest, prizes, and a chance to win a trip!

Jolly Roger Restaurant

1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Find out more at jollyrogerobx.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jolly Roger Restaurant.