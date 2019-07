PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Normally an explosion in the kitchen is not a good thing… unless it’s all about bacon! Chef Forrest Warren and Lisa Ward from Smoke BBQ Restaurant in Newport News joined us in the kitchen and showed us an amazing dish called the bacon explosion.

Smoke BBQ Restaurant & Bar

10900 Warwick Blvd.

Newport News

(757) 595-4320

SMOKENN.COM

Facebook @SMOKEBBQNN

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Smoke BBQ Restaurant & Bar.