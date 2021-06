PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Who doesn’t love a great burger? Kevin Sharkey makes one of the best in town, if not in the entire country! Today, the owner and executive chef at 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach made for us a Bacon Cheeseburger & Lamb Burger.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach

Give them a call at (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.