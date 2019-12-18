Live Now
In The Kitchen: Appetizers Starring Scallops And Oysters!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Apps are where it’s at this holiday season whether you’re refueling between shopping runs, or holding hunger at bay until dinner! Today Chef Michael Kellum incorporated two seafood favorites with pork belly, onion jam, grits and a roulade that might just make that first course the best!

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill
199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg
Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847.
You can also connect online at Berrets.com or on Facebook and twitter @berrets

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Seafood Grill.

