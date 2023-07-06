PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Grilling season is underway! Find out how the pros do it! Lloyd Moonga and Travis Haywood from Renaissance Hotel in Portsmouth joined us on Patio 10 and made Burrata and Brulee Peach Caprese Salad with Almond-Crusted Rockfish over Roasted Veggies. Shelia Kent made a Pineapple Infused Cocktail.

Renaissance Hotel

425 Water Street in Downtown Portsmouth

(757)-673–3000 or visit the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel’s website.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Renaissance Hotel.