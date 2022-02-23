In the Kitchen: All About the Appetizers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse joined HRS today to share some appetizers from the restaurant.

Chef Kellum cooked up a Braised Mushroom Cauliflower Crust Flatbread, some Fresh Steamed Prince Edward Island Mussels and a Baked Brie Puff Pastry with Grilled Shrimp.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill is located at 199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg. Their March dinner special starts soon. They are also accepting Mother’s Day and graduation reservations. Give them a call at (757) 253-1847 or click here for more information.

