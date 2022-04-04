PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Executive Chef and Owner, Kevin Sharkey was in The Hampton Roads Show kitchen today!
1608 Crafthouse is getting ready to celebrate its 7th year anniversary on Thursday, April 14, but they are celebrating all week. Sharkey showed up a few menu items they are bringing back and gave details about ‘Aid Another’, an event they are sponsoring.
1608 Crafthouse
1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach
Visit 1608Crafthouse.com
Connect on social: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.