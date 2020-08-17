In The Kitchen: 501 Bar and Grill

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were thrilled to have Rick Bailey from 501 Bar and Grill join us in the kitchen today to tell us all about the extreme restaurant makeover taking place there in Toano. You can play an amazing round of golf and then enjoy a delicious meal at 501 Bar and Grill.

501 Bar and Grill
Located one mile off I-64 at exit 227 toward West Point
In the beautiful Stonehouse District of historic Toano

Here’s how you can get in touch with them!
(757) 794-3112
501realgoodfood.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Bar and Grill.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***