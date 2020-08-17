In The Kitchen: 501 Bar and Grill

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were thrilled to have Rick Bailey from 501 Bar and Grill join us in the kitchen today to tell us all about the extreme restaurant makeover taking place there in Toano. You can play an amazing round of golf and then enjoy a delicious meal at 501 Bar and Grill.

501 Bar and Grill

Located one mile off I-64 at exit 227 toward West Point

In the beautiful Stonehouse District of historic Toano

Here’s how you can get in touch with them!

(757) 794-3112

501realgoodfood.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Bar and Grill.

MORE FROM HRS!