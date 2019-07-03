In The Kitchen: 4th of July Cupcake Kabobs

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You have to have more on the 4th of July menu then hot dogs and burgers! Dawn Eskins from Carolina Cupcakery joined us in the kitchen on Wednesday and showed us how to make 4th of July Cupcake Kabobs made with mini cupcakes, strawberries and marshmallows.

Carolina Cupcakery
1200 N. Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake
Waterside – Norfolk

Also available at Maggie McFlys at Lynnhaven Mall, Great Pizza Company and select Skinny Dip locations.

(757) 351-1548
CarolinaCupcakery.com
Facebook @CarolinaCupcakery
Email info @carolinacupcakery.com

