PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank’s 27th Tastefully Yours event is a major fundraiser for Hunger Action Month. Dana Epstein from Baker’s Wife Bistro and Grey Goose joined us in the kitchen with a preview and she made seared scallops with autumn succotash.
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank’s 27th Tastefully Yours
“Cruise To Help End Hunger”
Thursday, September 29
From 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center
Purchase your tickets on-line today at hrfoodbank.org
The Grey Goose
118 Old Hampton Lane in Hampton
greygooserestaurant.com
(757) 723-7978
Baker’s Wife Bistro
1 Mellen Street East in Hampton
bakerswifebistro.com
(757) 964 – 9424