In Kitchen: Simply Crafted Lobster Vol Au Vent

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kyle Woodruff from Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks shows off the main course for his upcoming “Copper Pot Dinner” featuring 1920’s inspired cuisine with guest Chef Sam Reyes from The Hunt Room, and cocktails from Tarnished Truth Distillery.

Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks
Simply Crafted Dinner Series
Copper Pot Dinner.
Tuesday, January 14
Reception at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.
Call (757) 213-3473 to make a reservation
SalaciaVB.com/events

