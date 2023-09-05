PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A big street food festival is coming to Suffolk this September!

Acting Recreation Supervisor of Special Events, Sarah Slate, and co-founder and co-owner of Wall Street Cafe, Domenick Epps, joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to showcase a couple of the featured dishes and share all the details on the food, music and family entertainment.

Check out the Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beer Garden is open until 8 p.m.!

Suffolk Parks and Recreation

757-514-7250

TasteofSuffolkVA.com

