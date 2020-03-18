Chef Wes Stepp Sends His Best!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Scallops with Bubble and Squeak is one of the menu items NC Coast Grill & Bar will package to-go while COVID-19 and social distancing continue to alter your typical dining out experience! Chef Wes Stepp also shared that Red Sky Cafe will prepare meals-to-go and for delivery.

NC Coast and Red Sky menus are available for pickup and delivery by emailing info@nccoastobx.com or calling (843) 291-1146.

Both restaurants are also teaming up to offer bagged lunches for children who rely on school for meals. The staff is asking for a 24-hour notice before the meals need to be picked up. As of now, they are available by pick up only and as the need arises, they may be able to expand their services in other ways!

