PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef Michael O’Hare, sous chef Brandy Markowsky, and bartender Chris Edwards from Capo Capo Italian Steakhouse came by the HRS kitchen to cook up fennel and black pepper crusted tuna potato cake, and pork chops with brussels, butternut squash and cranberries with balsamic maple drizzle.

Capo Capo Italian Steakhouse

Located on the lobby level of the Norfolk Waterside Marriott

235 East Main Street, Norfolk

757-282-6347

CapoCapoNorfolk.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Capo Capo Italian Steakhouse.