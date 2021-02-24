Berret’s Is Ready for the Weekend, Starting With ‘Wine Wednesday!’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum reminded us why Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill is the perfect place to make an ordinary day “special,” or plan ahead for a special occasion. Berret’s has daily lunch and dinner specials, homemade desserts, live music, and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating — but Michael says don’t wait too long to make your reservations for Easter Brunch! Join the Preferred Customer Mailing list for weekly updates on menu specials, performers, and more.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

Williamsburg

Indoor and outdoor dining, live music, and Sunday brunch

Curbside pick-up also still available

Call (757) 253-1847 or visit Berrets.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill