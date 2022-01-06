In The Kitchen: White Bean Chili

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s National Bean Day!

Southern Flair Pub House Mixologist Shani Yourman, from Southern Flair Pub House, joined HRS to make a white bean chili and an apple cider margarita.

These are just a few of the menu items you can enjoy right now at the restaurant in Chesapeake.

Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake.
(757) 842-4300
Find them on Facebook and Instagram: @SouthflairLLC @SouthernFlairPubHouse

