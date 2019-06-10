In the Kitchen: Watermelon Mojito Smoothies Are Back!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get your flip flops and head to your nearest Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Not only are summer menu items back for a limited time, but now is the perfect time to support Camp Sunshine just by visiting the store!
National Flip Flop Day
This Friday
Wear your Flip Flops and get a free Sunshine Smoothie
Benefits Camp Sunshine
Tropical Smoothie Locations across Hampton Roads.
TropicalSmoothieCafe.com
Connect on Social Media!
This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Tropical Smoothie Cafe.