In the Kitchen: Watermelon Mojito Smoothies Are Back!

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get your flip flops and head to your nearest Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Not only are summer menu items back for a limited time, but now is the perfect time to support Camp Sunshine just by visiting the store!

National Flip Flop Day
This Friday
Wear your Flip Flops and get a free Sunshine Smoothie
Benefits Camp Sunshine
Tropical Smoothie Locations across Hampton Roads.

TropicalSmoothieCafe.com
Connect on Social Media!

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

