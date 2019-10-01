In the Kitchen: Vegetable Makhani and Coconut Rice

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen today with Chef Suraj and the owner of Rajput Indian Cuisine, Paul Chhabra. They are one of the great restaurants participating in the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction and Gala.

Rajput Indian Cuisine

742 W. 21st Street Norfolk

(757) 625-4634

rajputonline.com

Facebook @RajputIndianCuisine

March of Dimes 2019 Signature Chefs Auction

Thursday, October 24 at Sheraton Norfolk Waterside

For tickets and information, visit SignatureChefs.org/Hampton Roads

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Rajput Indian Cuisine.