In the Kitchen: Vegetable Makhani and Coconut Rice

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen today with Chef Suraj and the owner of Rajput Indian Cuisine, Paul Chhabra. They are one of the great restaurants participating in the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction and Gala.
Rajput Indian Cuisine
742 W. 21st Street Norfolk
(757) 625-4634
rajputonline.com
Facebook @RajputIndianCuisine
March of Dimes 2019 Signature Chefs Auction
Thursday, October 24 at Sheraton Norfolk Waterside
For tickets and information, visit SignatureChefs.org/Hampton Roads
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Rajput Indian Cuisine.