PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It was a seafood feast in the HRS kitchen today! The folks from Solete Restaurant made seafood pasta, crab cakes, oysters and more! Now is a great time to visit the restaurant or book your upcoming special occasion.

Solete Restaurant

3501 Atlantic Avenue inside the Sheraton Virginia Beach Oceanfront

757-425-9000

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Solete Restaurant.