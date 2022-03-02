In The Kitchen: Surf and Turf and Spiced Manhattan

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Executive Chef Dallas Walton and bar manager Kelsey Lee from River Stone Chophouse joined us in the kitchen today making Surf and Turf with a Spiced Manhattan.

You can join them for Suffolk Restaurant Week and Cinco de Mayo. Don’t forget daily happy hours!

River Stone Chophouse is located at 8032 Harbour View Boulevard in Suffolk.

riverstonechophouse.com

Call to make a reservation (757) 638-7990

Follow them on Facebook

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by River Stone Chophouse.