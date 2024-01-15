PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is underway! This is a great opportunity to experience the delicious food offered at Sweetwater Cuisine. Owner Jodi Moore Burns and executive chef A.J. Hyman joined us in the kitchen today and A.J. made an amazing stuffed veal chop.
Sweetwater Cuisine
4216 Virginia Beach Boulevard Suite 140
Don’t miss their specials for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week!
757-403-7073
sweetwatercuisine.com
They’ll be at the
Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase this Sunday!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sweetwater Cuisine.