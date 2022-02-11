In The Kitchen: Street Tacos

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Sate Kitchen Food Truck got us in the mood for the big game with his amazing street tacos.

He made Street tacos in honor of his pick to win the big game…the L.A. Rams.

Sate Kitchen Food Truck
Visit SATEKITCHEN.com to see what Chef Kyle has on the menu for breakfast, lunch and catering.
You can also connect on Facebook & Instagram for the weekly roaming schedule and online ordering.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sate Kitchen Food Truck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter