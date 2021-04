PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Lunch, brunch and dinner are always more interesting at Southern Flair Pub House. Just watch and listen as this dynamic duo shows off their newest “smoked” bourbon cocktail and a savory steak chimichurri that will have you ready to place your order.

Southern Flair Pub House

1400 Kempsville Road – Chesapeake

(757) 842-4300

Find them on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House