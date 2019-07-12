In The Kitchen: Smoked Pork Belly with Black Eyed Peas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We were in the kitchen with Dane Tomaszewski! He is a Charcuterie Chef from Saint Germain, one of the more than two dozen restaurants participating in Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week. Today, he introduced us to a tasty plate of Smoked Pork Belly with Black Eyed Peas, Coffee Roasted Carrots, Root Beer Glaze, and Marinated Tofu.

Saint Germain

Offering $35 Dinner three course menu for Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week

255 Granby Street

757-321-9445

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week starts this Sunday July 14th and runs through next Sunday, July 21st

Lunch, Brunch and Dinner options all week long!

Reservations Recommended

For a full listing of restaurants and their special menus, visit DowntownNorfolk.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Saint Germain.