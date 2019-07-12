In The Kitchen: Smoked Pork Belly with Black Eyed Peas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We were in the kitchen with Dane Tomaszewski! He is a Charcuterie Chef from Saint Germain, one of the more than two dozen restaurants participating in Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week. Today, he introduced us to a tasty plate of Smoked Pork Belly with Black Eyed Peas, Coffee Roasted Carrots, Root Beer Glaze, and Marinated Tofu.

Saint Germain
Offering $35 Dinner three course menu for Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week
255 Granby Street
757-321-9445

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week starts this Sunday July 14th and runs through next Sunday, July 21st
Lunch, Brunch and Dinner options all week long!
Reservations Recommended
For a full listing of restaurants and their special menus, visit DowntownNorfolk.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Saint Germain.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

