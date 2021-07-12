In The Kitchen: Seafood Mac ‘N’ Cheese

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the Kitchen with Mixologist Shani Yourman from Southern Flair Pub House! With National Mac and Cheese Day this Wednesday, Southern Flair Pub House in Chesapeake is celebrating all week long! Shani is giving us a peek at their Seafood Mac n Cheese using 7 different kinds of cheese for a yummy gooey treat! If you’re looking for a summer sipper check out her Hennessey Strawberry Tini!

Southern Flair Pub House is at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake.
Give them a call at (757) 842-4300 or find them on social media @southerflairpubhouse.

