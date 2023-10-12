PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Calling all seafood lovers! The Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham, from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market, and Sandy May, from the Poquoson Seafood Festival, joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the festival details. And, Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.

Graham and Rollins Hampton Seafood Market

509 Bassette St. in Hampton

757-722-8168

grahamandrollins.com

Poquoson Seafood Festival

The festival kicks off Friday Oct. 20-22 at 830 Poquoson Ave. in Poquoson

poquosonseafoodfestival.com

Parking is $10 dollars and available on Odd Road.

