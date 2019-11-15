In The Kitchen: Pan Seared Sea Scallops with Smoked Gouda-Blue Crab Polenta Cake and Romesco

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites in Hampton always impresses us when he joins us in the kitchen, and today he wowed us again! Kyle made Pan Seared Sea Scallops with Smoked Gouda-Blue Crab Polenta Cake and Romesco. Is is the winning dish from the March of Dimes Signature Chefs event.

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites on Coliseum Drive in Hampton

Lunch, Dinner and Sunday brunch!

Call (757) 827-8200 to make a reservation!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites.