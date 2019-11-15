Live Now
Impeachment Hearings – Continuing Coverage Streaming Now

In The Kitchen: Pan Seared Sea Scallops with Smoked Gouda-Blue Crab Polenta Cake and Romesco

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites in Hampton always impresses us when he joins us in the kitchen, and today he wowed us again! Kyle made Pan Seared Sea Scallops with Smoked Gouda-Blue Crab Polenta Cake and Romesco. Is is the winning dish from the March of Dimes Signature Chefs event.

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites on Coliseum Drive in Hampton
Lunch, Dinner and Sunday brunch!
Call (757) 827-8200 to make a reservation!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories