In The Kitchen: Honey Garlic Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potato Hash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready for another classic savory dish from our favorite chef, Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites in Hampton. Kyle made Honey Garlic Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potato Hash.

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites on Coliseum Drive in Hampton

Lunch, Dinner and Sunday Brunch!

Call (757) 827-8200 to make a reservation!

Biggest Holiday Event of the Year

December 21

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Tickets available on Event Brite

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites.