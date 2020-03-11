In The Kitchen: Herb Crusted Flounder with Buttery Grilled Shrimp

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg joined us in the kitchen today to show us their March dinner special – herb-crusted flounder with buttery grilled shrimp!
Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill
199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg
Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847
You can also connect online at Berrets.com and on Facebook
