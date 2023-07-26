PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Michael Kellum with Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill is in the kitchen whipping up some of their most popular appetizers: southern baked oysters, southern fried green tomato stack, seared sea scallops and smoked pork belly, and baked brie cheese with grilled shrimp.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg

757-253-1847

Berrets.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.