In The Kitchen: Food From the Heart

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and now is a great time to make plans for dinner. Chef Charlton Minor, AKA Chef Chop came into our kitchen and gave us a preview of his upcoming “FOOD FROM THE HEART” Valentine’s event.

Chef Charlton Minor.. AKA Chef Chop

Food from the Heart Valentine’s Dinner Event

Succulent Six Course Meal

Friday, February 14th

7pm to 10pm

Downtown Norfolk

Tickets Available on Event Brite

You can also book Chef Chop for in home meal prep, catering for any occasion and more!

(757) 594-6749

Connect on Facebook & Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Chef Chop.