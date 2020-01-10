In The Kitchen: Food From the Heart

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and now is a great time to make plans for dinner. Chef Charlton Minor, AKA Chef Chop came into our kitchen and gave us a preview of his upcoming “FOOD FROM THE HEART” Valentine’s event.

Chef Charlton Minor.. AKA Chef Chop
Food from the Heart Valentine’s Dinner Event
Succulent Six Course Meal
Friday, February 14th
7pm to 10pm
Downtown Norfolk
Tickets Available on Event Brite

You can also book Chef Chop for in home meal prep, catering for any occasion and more!
(757) 594-6749
