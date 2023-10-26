PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today we’re in the kitchen with Amale Tre Focacceria. Chef and owner Gabriele Pianezze whips up some focaccias and fresh home-made pasta. You can find their pasta and sauces at the Italian farmers market stand — La Cucina Di Milania — enjoy their food truck — La Cucina Di Sophia — and their brick and mortar which opens Nov. 3 at Selden Market!

Amale Tre Focacceria

Selden Market in Downtown Norfolk: 208 E. Main St. #102

757-632-6436

Food truck or market: 757-822-3231

BestItalianFoodEver.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Amale Tre Focacceria.