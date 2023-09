PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It pays to go out early! Not only are you able to get the early bird special, but also happy hour prices at The Butcher’s Son Chesapeake. Chef Jalen Williams shows us the early bird special, two steaks and two sides each for only $26. He also showed us the Butcher’s Son omelette off the brunch menu.

The Butcher’s Son Chesapeake

ButcherSon.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Butcher’s Son Chesapeake.