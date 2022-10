PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Taylor Miller from River Stone Chophouse joined us in the kitchen and made a tasty bourbon drink dedicated to George Washington called the Commonwealth 1799.

River Stone Chophouse

Bourbon Dinner – November 3rd

8032 Harbour View Boulevard in Suffolk.

riverstonechophouse.com

(757) 638 – 7990

Sister restaurant, Decoy’s annual oyster roast is this Saturday, Oct. 15th from 1:00 to 6:00

