PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Cinco de Mayo is under way at Southern Flair Pub House. Check out the sweet drink and chicken mole rice from Shani and Mark.

Southern Flair Pub House

1400 Kempsville Road – Chesapeake

(757) 842-4300

Find them on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House