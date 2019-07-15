In The Kitchen: Catfish and Crawfish Etouffee

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with chefs Alan Parker and Ronald Washington from Southern Eats. One of the more than two dozen restaurants participating in Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week. They made a couple of dishes from their special menu for the event which was Catfish and Crawfish Etouffee.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week

435 Monticello Ave. Downtown Norfolk

Happening NOW through SUNDAY, JULY 21

Lots of chef-owned and independent restaurants

$12 lunch and brunch deals

$25 and $35 dinners

Reservations recommended

Great opportunity to check out an old favorite or try a new place you’ve been wanting to go to.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by Southern Eats/ Downtown Restaurant Week