PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Long-time HRS guest Kyle Fowlkes is about to realize a lifetime dream! Kyle is opening a brick and mortar restaurant called, “Sate: A New American Experience.”
The restaurant is coming to City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News. As a preview of what you can expect, Kyle made bone-in ribeye, with whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, grilled asparagus and rosemary demi-glace sherry mushroom.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sate: A New American