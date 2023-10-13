PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Long-time HRS guest Kyle Fowlkes is about to realize a lifetime dream! Kyle is opening a brick and mortar restaurant called, “Sate: A New American Experience.”

The restaurant is coming to City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News. As a preview of what you can expect, Kyle made bone-in ribeye, with whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, grilled asparagus and rosemary demi-glace sherry mushroom.

