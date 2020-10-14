In The Kitchen: Berret’s Seafood Restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This is a great time of year to visit Colonial Williamsburg and while you are there, you may want to check out the new fall menu at Berret’s Seafood Restaurant. Chef Michael Kellum joined us with the latest from this Colonial Williamsburg favorite.
Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill
Indoor and outdoor dining with live music and Sunday brunch
199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg
Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847
You can also connect online at Berrets.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.
