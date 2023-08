PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It ain’t got a thing if it ain’t got that zing! Stephanie Young and Anne Boyd with Fatbellies Smack Yo’ Moma Sauce joined us in the kitchen, and made sweet and tangy salmon over Jasmine rice. We washed it down with an Asian boom boom hot sake cocktail.

Find these sauces on Amazon or at all Harris Teeter locations or call 757-912-4741

smackyomoma.com

