In The Kitchen: Bacon Wrapped Turkey

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes has taken his talents on the road by starting SATE Kitchen Food Truck. He joined us today and made Bacon Wrapped Turkey SATE with cranberry BBQ, smoked sausage, cornbread stuffing, and butternut squash hash.

Kyle is offering a Thanksgiving feast that serves 10 and it includes:

12 lb chili-rubbed turkey
1 qt thyme veloute
1 pt cranberry marmalade
1 qt smoked sausage stuffing
3 lb mac and cheese
3 lb Yukon gold whipped potatoes
3 lb green bean and butternut squash medley
3 lb apple cobbler

To place your order:
Visit SateKitchen.com
Limited Availability – $280
Deadline to make a reservation – Monday at 3 p.m.
Pickup available Noon to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving
11861 Big Bethel Road in Hampton

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by SATE Kitchen Food Truck.

