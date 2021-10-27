In the Kitchen: Appetizer Trio

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s “In the Kitchen” is Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill with Chef Michael Kellum. He’s preparing his Trio of Appetizers: Braised Mushroom Cauliflower Flatbread, Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Bacon, Seared Sea Scallops with Pork Belly.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill in Williamsburg

Live music and Sunday brunch and now booking for the holidays.

Make your reservations by calling (757) 253-1847 or visit them online at Berrets.com.

