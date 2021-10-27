In the Kitchen: Appetizer Trio

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s “In the Kitchen” is Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill with Chef Michael Kellum. He’s preparing his Trio of Appetizers: Braised Mushroom Cauliflower Flatbread, Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Bacon, Seared Sea Scallops with Pork Belly.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill in Williamsburg

Live music and Sunday brunch and now booking for the holidays.

Make your reservations by calling (757) 253-1847 or visit them online at Berrets.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter