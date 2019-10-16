In The Forecast: Fair Winds And Following Seas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience was from Making Strides. They told us about their Making Strides Walk coming to Hampton Roads.

Making Strides Against Breast CancerHampton Roads Walk is Saturday, Oct. 26 at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach Check in is at 8 a.m. - walk begins at 10 a.m.Register online at MakingStridesWalk.org/HamptonRoadsVaor call (800) 227-2345 You can also find them on Facebook at STRIDES HAMPTON ROADS