PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Virginia reported another 15,449 new coronavirus cases and 187 new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, bring its current total of hospitalizations to 2,798 -- just under the peak levels of the 2020-21 winter surge.

Though hospitalizations are high, we are seeing a lower level of hospitalizations on a per case basis with this omicron wave, due to vaccinations/prior infections and an omicron strain that appears to be weaker than delta, but the sheer number of cases (the vast majority among the unvaccinated) are still enough to drive up hospitalizations and strain an already depleted health care system.