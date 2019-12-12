In The Audience: Windsong

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is Windsong from Norfolk Christian Schools. They’re here to tell us about their upcoming trip to Europe, holiday concerts, and how you can get involved at their 4th Annual Madrigal Dinner in January.

Celebrate Christmas with Norfolk Christian Schools
Band Concert
Tonight (12/12) at 6:30

Upper School Choruses
Perform Saturday at 10 a.m at the Slover Library

4th Annual Ambassador Gala Madrigal Dinner & Silent Auction
Friday, January 31 at Tabernacle Church in Norfolk
For more information visit NorfolkChristian.org.

