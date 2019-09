PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Virginia Beach SPCA and they told us all about their 18th Annual Puttin’ For Paws Golf Tournament!

VBSPCA 18th Annual Puttin’ For Paws Charity Golf Tournament

Friday, October 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Signature at West Neck in Virginia Beach

Register at VBSPCA.com/golf

For more information, call (757) 427-0070