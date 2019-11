PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – More than one hundred local dancers will be on their toes with the Richmond Ballet when “The Nutcracker” returns to Chrysler Hall.

Richmond Ballet’s

THE NUTCRACKER

December 6, 7 & 8

Chrysler Hall – Norfolk



Tickets available by calling (800) 745-3000, the Scope Arena Box Office and through Ticketmaster.

You can visit Richmond Ballet.com or connect on Facebook @ Richmond Ballet