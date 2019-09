PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Food Bank of the Albermarle has an afternoon of family fun planned that will also fight hunger in the local community.

Smile Fest & Walk

Saturday, November 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Food Bank of the Albemarle

109 Tidewater Way

Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Register and get involved in the fight against hunger in Northeastern North Carolina by visiting AFOODBANK.org

Or call (252) 335-4035