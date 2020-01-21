In The Audience: JLNVB Blood Drive!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Junior League of Norfolk and Virginia Beach are not wasting any time getting new members out into the community! The newest faces to represent this powerful service organization will be teaming up with the American Red Cross to collect life saving blood donations.
Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach
New Member Blood Drive
Saturday, January 25
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wycliffe Presbyterian Church
1445 N Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach
Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: JLNVB
To learn more about the Junior League and how to get involved or become a member, visit JLNVB.org