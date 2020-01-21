In The Audience: JLNVB Blood Drive!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Junior League of Norfolk and Virginia Beach are not wasting any time getting new members out into the community! The newest faces to represent this powerful service organization will be teaming up with the American Red Cross to collect life saving blood donations.

Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach
New Member Blood Drive
Saturday, January 25
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wycliffe Presbyterian Church
1445 N Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach
Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: JLNVB
To learn more about the Junior League and how to get involved or become a member, visit JLNVB.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories