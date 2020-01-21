In The Audience: JLNVB Blood Drive!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Junior League of Norfolk and Virginia Beach are not wasting any time getting new members out into the community! The newest faces to represent this powerful service organization will be teaming up with the American Red Cross to collect life saving blood donations.

Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach

New Member Blood Drive

Saturday, January 25

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wycliffe Presbyterian Church

1445 N Great Neck Road

Virginia Beach

Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: JLNVB

To learn more about the Junior League and how to get involved or become a member, visit JLNVB.org