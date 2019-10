PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You’ve heard of haunted hayrides, haunted houses and haunted fields, but the Norfolk Masons want you to know that when it comes to getting the Halloween heebie jeebies, nothing tops a trip through the temple.

Boo Bash!

Inside the “Haunted Temple” Saturday Oct. 12 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

9th Annual Haunted Temple Oct. 16 – 20 and Oct. 24 – 27

Norfolk Masonic Temple

7001 Granby Street – Norfolk

Tickets and Information: NORFOLKHAUNTEDTEMPLE.com or (757) 423-8866