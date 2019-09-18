In The Audience: Giving Thanks For Life!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Winning a battle against cancer means never taking life for granted for the many survivors in our community. Our studio audience from “Give Thanks for Life” invited you to step proudly with them to support other survivors trying to get back to living life without cancer.

Give Thanks for Life

Cancer Survivors Benefit Walk/Run

Saturday, Oct. 5

Registration at 8 a.m.

Walk/Run begins 10 a.m.

Mount Trashmore – Virginia Beach

For more information, call (757) 748-1266 or visit GTFLBENEFIT.com